In honor of National Infertility Awareness Week

New Hope Fertility Center in New York will be offering

30 FREE IVF CYCLES!

Entry Criteria: – Must be 43 years old or younger

– Must have indication for In Vitro Fertilization (a doctor’s referral saying you need IVF)

– Never have been to New Hope Fertility Center

Ranked #2 in Forbes, New Hope Fertility Center, is holding a lottery for 30 free IVF cycles. Infertility is a growing problem in America, affecting 1 in every 8 Couples. That’s over 15% of all Americans!

This week, April 23rd-29th 2017, is dubbed the National Infertility Awareness Week and aims to spread awareness about this growing epidemic and encourage open discussions about infertility and how it affects people around the country.

New Hope Fertility Center in New York City offers advanced reproductive fertility treatments that are customized based on each patient’s specific medical background. A world-recognized leader in Mini-IVF and Egg Freezing with Vitrification, New Hope is uniquely focused on low-medication and more natural solutions to conventional fertility problems.

In support of reproductive rights and to help spread awareness about infertility, the New Hope Fertility IVF Lottery will run through May 1st with a drawing on May 5th at 2pm . We will hold a live Facebook event where winners will be selected, and a winner announcement letter will be sent out after the drawing.

To enter the IVF Lottery simply email:

IVF-LOTTERY@NHFC.COM

And include your:

Name

Date of Birth

Home Address

Email Address

Phone Number

And if you have a Dr. Referral for IVF treatment (this will be requested of all winners, or another winner will be chosen)

*Please note that winners will be emailed and celebrated on social media in a live broadcast, so by signing up you are waiving your rights to anonymous IVF treatment. No further specific medical information will be publicized or shared without your informed consent. Winning this lottery does not guarantee that you will become pregnant, nor have a live birth baby. Medication may or may not be provided, and the cost of IVF medication ranges from patient to patient, up to $3,000. Any winner has the choice of refusing service. There will be no substitutions for winnings. All winners must begin their free IVF cycle within the calendar year of 2017. Winners will be responsible for any travel and room and board costs incurred to obtain service in NYC. Service covers 1 (one) free fresh-IVF cycle per winner. Cycle does not include PGD/PGS, donor cycle, luteal phase (LPS) stimulation. Egg and Sperm freezing will not be included but may be requested at normal rates. Egg freezing would include 6-months complimentary storage. If a winner requires other medical procedures like Laparoscopy or Hysteroscopy or any other procedure not listed, you may incur extra costs.